Andhra Pradesh comes up with draft notification to form 13 new districts by Ugadi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday issued a draft notification to create 13 more districts, taking the total to 26. The notification was issued a day after the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led cabinet gave its approval to carve out the new districts from the existing 13.

The move is in tune with the promise the ruling YSRC had made in its poll manifesto that 13 more districts would be created to facilitate efficient delivery of public services and good governance. The new districts are likely to be formed on Ugadi, March 2.

Detailing the revenue divisions and mandals to be formed under each district, the government invited objections and suggestions from people residing in the corresponding district, and those who would be affected by the creation of new districts.

Objections and suggestions could be made in either Telugu or English, and send to the respective district collector within 30 days of the draft notification. As part of the formation of new districts, 15 new revenue divisions were also created.

Out of the total 25 Parliament segments, the Araku Lok Sabha constituency, spread over four districts from Srikakulam to East Godavari, would be part of the Manyam and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts with their headquarters in Parvathipuram and Paderu, respectively. The remaining 24 segments would form one district each.

The government has ensured that none of the Assembly segments would be spread over two districts. While the existing districts would have the same district headquarters, some of the newly proposed districts would have nearby towns as their seat of administration.

Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Dharmana Krishna Das told TNIE that people have time till February 26 to raise their suggestions and objections. The government would consider all valid suggestions and objections and would make necessary changes, if any, before finalising the district boundaries.

The minister said though the idea was to form each of the 25 Parliamentary constituencies as a district, the government made a thorough exercise and left some of the Assembly segments in the nearby district headquarters in those districts itself.

“For instance, in Srikakulam district, Etcherla Assembly constituency falls under Vizianagaram Lok Sabha segment though it is bordering Srikakulam, the headquarters. When we brought it to the notice of the CM, he asserted that the exercise is intended for administrative convenience and included Etcherla in Srikakulam district. There are some more such cases,” he said. Das further observed that there would be no shortage of All India Service officers and the government would tide over any such eventuality.

Move to carve out Sai Baba district hailed

Devotees of Sri Sathya Sai Baba celebrated the government’s decision to form Sathya Sai Baba District with Puttaparthi as its headquarters