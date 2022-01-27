CM believes education alone can build future: Education Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh on Wednesday said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy believes that the expenditure on education today is an investment to build future generations. The Minister participated in a webinar on ‘Social Justice’ organised by founder of All India Backward Classes Foundation Justice V Eswaraiah. Tamil Nadu Chief minister MK Stalin, RJD leaders Tejaswi Yadav, Bhujbal participated in the webinar.

Speaking on the occasion, Suresh said Stalin has gained the trust of the people of Tamil Nadu in a very short period of time. Referring to the implementation of the mid-day meal scheme in the State, Suresh said the government is implementing the scheme with a special menu with an aim to provide not just delicious, but also nutritious food to the students.

The State government, as part of ensuring social justice, has been implementing 50 per cent reservation for women in the government, he said and added that the government has also been giving priority to SCs, STs, BCs and minorities in the cabinet. Further, Suresh said the government has transformed the weaker sections from backward class to backbone of the State.