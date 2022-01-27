STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IGMC Stadium to get rooftop solar plant soon

NREDCAP is setting up 70 kW solar plant on VIP Gallery with an estimated cost of Rs 60 lakh.

Solar panels

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) is setting up a 70 kW rooftop solar plant on the VIP Gallery of Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here with an estimated cost of Rs 60 lakh. Once the solar plant comes into operation, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) will take responsibility for maintaining the plant and the energy generated will be utilised for drinking water supply in the city.

According to the VMC officials, for the first time in the State, the NREDCAP is establishing a rooftop solar plant with the funds mooted by the VMC. Of the total cost, the project Rs 30 lakh will be spent on the solar system and the remaining Rs 30 lakh for the high raised structure.The civic body will recover the invested amount within four years after the commencement of the project. 

Around  kilowatt solar energy is generated from the plant of which 10 kW will be utilised for the power needs of the gallery and the remaining will be utilised for the drinking water needs.In all, 250 kW of energy is required for catering the drinking water needs of the stadium. Steps are also being taken to set up similar rooftop solar panels on the remaining galleries of the stadium.The energy generated from the plant will be directly linked to the APCPDCL grid.

Eternal Energy Systems founder L Jaya Raj said that usually it takes at least two to three months for establishing a solar rooftop plant. However, the NREDCAP and VMC officials have installed the water proof solar rooftop plant in 45 days on a war footing basis.Currently, 95 per cent of the works have been completed and minor works will be completed soon and the plant will be inaugurated, he said.

