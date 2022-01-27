Implement SC verdict on quota for transgenders: HC to government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the State government to implement the Supreme Court verdict on reservation for transgenders in education and employment. Delivering the verdict in a petition filed by transgender Gangabhavani urging the court to cancel the Sub-Inspector Recruitment Notification-2018 as no reservation was provided to transgenders, Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy directed the government to study the population of transgenders in the State, their representation in jobs and what sort of benefits can be provided to them. The government was given three months’ time to implement the Apex court direction on reservation for transgenders.

The Judge stressed the need for treating transgenders on a par with others and found fault with the government for not providing employment opportunities to them though they have requisite qualifications for the said posts. As there is no reservation for transgenders now, the court cannot direct the police department to give the SI post to the petitioner and declare the notification illegal, he observed.

Petitioner’s counsel M Solomon Raju said the Supreme Court had directed the Centre to provide reservation to transgenders, but the same has not been implemented so far. He said his client was disqualified after the written test.

Government pleader YN Vivekananda submitted to the court that the government is ready to implement the SC order, but in this case, a male underwent gender-change operation and the candidate was not eligible to seek reservation.While disposing of the petition, the Judge observed that it was sad to note that a separate column in job applications is not being provided for transgenders.