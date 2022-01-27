STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Republic Day: VIT-AP felicitates APSRTC driver, 12 police officers for saving lives

Guntur district joint collector AS Dinesh Kumar hoisted the national flag and presented rewards and certificates of appreciation to the award winners.

Published: 27th January 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

India flag

Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On the occasion of 73rd Republic Day Celebrations on Wednesday, VIT- AP University felicitated an APSRTC driver, O Madhu. The university also honored APSP Police Constable K Srinivasa Rao posthumously, 10 fire services personnel, two other RTC drivers and conductor and 12 policemen for saving the lives of people while discharging their duties diligently.

Guntur district joint collector AS Dinesh Kumar hoisted the national flag and presented rewards and certificates of appreciation to the award winners. On the occasion, the joint collector also handed over free laptops to the 2021 batch students under “Support The Advancement of Rural Students” (STARS) programme on this occasion. Addressing the gathering, he said service to humanity is service to god and lauded the university’s authorities for felicitating unsung heroes on the occasion of republic day. All the 23 members who received the awards were also rewarded a cash prize of Rs 20,000. University vice-chancellor Dr S V Kota Reddy, Registrar Dr C L V Sivakumar, Deputy Director Dr Anupama Namburu were present.

Life-Saving Award

O Madhu, a driver with APSRTC, while driving the bus from Tirupati to Tirumala on May 10, 2021 suffered a severe heart attack. However, sustaining the cardiac pain he carefully parked the bus by the side of the road at Kapilatheertham, near Alipiri. Later, he was taken to the SVRR hospital, Tirupati and declared dead. There were 8 passengers on the bus, who could have met with a serious accident if not for Madhu’s quick thinking even in the difficult times. His wife O Premala received award and reward of Rs 25,000. 11 policemen including one home guard, four police constables, two head constables, three CIs and an SDPO also received the awards and reward of Rs 20,000 each.

