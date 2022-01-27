STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vizag all set for Presidential Fleet Review, MILAN in Feb

Published: 27th January 2022 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Navy

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer commanding-in-chief of the Eastern Naval Command, has said the ENC will be hosting two major events in Visakhapatnam — the Presidential Fleet Review and MILAN — in February. He urged everyone to prepare for the two mega-events to further enhance the prestige of the Indian Navy and the nation.

The C-in-C said preparations are in place for hosting the President’s Fleet Review on February 21 and the Multilateral Naval Exercise MILAN from Feb 26 to March 4. A large number of dignitaries, including the President, Prime Minister, Governor and Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Defense Minister and state ministers, MPs and MLAs will be attending these events.

At the ceremonial parade held at the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) parade ground at INS Circars on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday, Vice Admiral Dasgupta took the salute and inspected a 50 men guard. All COVID norms and protocols were adhered to at the ceremony.

The Naval Investiture Ceremony was also conducted during the parade. Vice Admiral Dasgupta presented Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry) to Naveen Kumar Leading Seaman(UW) for displaying indomitable courage, conspicuous gallantry and bravery beyond the call of duty resulting in the elimination of two hardcore terrorists in Kashmir.

The C-in-C also presented Nao Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty) to Cmde Rahul Vilas Gokhale in recognition of his overall contribution to the Navy for over twenty-nine years. 

