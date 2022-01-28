Covid dip evident, 2,709 of 1 lakh patients hospitalised: CM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Signs of a dip in the Covid positivity rate are evident and hospitalisation cases are far fewer than the infections being reported in the state, health officials informed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday.

Out of 1.06 lakh active patients in Andhra Pradesh, only 2,709 were hospitalised as on Thursday, they said, adding 287 were admitted to ICUs.

The Chief Minister, who took stock of the Covid-19 situation with senior government officials on Thursday, directed them officials to focus on completing vaccination in all districts.

Jagan was told that about 93 per cent of the hospitalised patients were being treated under Aarogyasri. In regard to vaccination, 90.34 per cent of people over 18 years of age have been given both the doses, and 98.91 per cent of beneficiaries 15 to 18 years were administered the first dose.

The officials were asked to provide better facilities for those in Covid Care Centres, and offer treatment under Aarogyasri to people, based on their eligibility, availing treatment in private hospitals.

Further, the officials were instructed to focus on procedures to be followed as part of Covid treatment and review the situation regularly.

The Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh should be a role model in the effective implementation of Aarogyasri and EHS. Stating that Aarogyasri is being implemented as a revolutionary model, he observed that it pays better rates for treatments than insurance companies.

Like never before, only GMP standard drugs are being given in government hospitals, which are being revamped under the Nadu-Nedu initiative, he said. He directed the Aarogyasri CEO to visit the field for at least 8-10 days.

Deputy CM (Health) Alla Krishna Srinivas, Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, Health Principal Secretary AK Singhal, Health Principal Secretary (Covid Management and Vaccination) M Ravi Chandra, Industries Special Chief Secretary J Valaven, Covid task force committee chairman MT Krishna Babu and other officials were present.

