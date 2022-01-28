Oxygen plant with 220 MT production capacity launched

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday virtually inaugurated a medical oxygen plant at Sri City in Chittoor district. The new plant, set up by Nova Air Technologies, has the production capacity of 220 metric tonnes.

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and

Nova Air MD and CEO Gajanan

Nabar at the former’s camp office

in Tadepalli | Express

“Manufacturing 220 MTs of oxygen is important and launching the plant in 14 months is a milestone,” the CM said, adding the state government has already set up 144 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants in various hospitals and another 32 will be established soon.

Stating that oxygen infrastructure has improved in the state, Jagan said his government has readied 24,000 oxygen beds, and nearly 300 tons of oxygen is being produced every day.

Nova Air MD Gajanan Nabar said the company was able to set up its first plant in Andhra Pradesh in 14 months because of good infrastructure facilities and cooperation from government departments and officials, and thanked them for their support in transportation and providing adequate manpower during the pandemic.

He observed that Sri City has world-class infrastructure facilities, and utmost safety measures were taken to store 1,000 tons of oxygen in the plant. The Chief Minister had directed officials to ensure that there is no shortage of medical oxygen in the state, after which the government signed an MoU with Nova Air on January 24, 2020.