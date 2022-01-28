YVU teachers among top 10,000 scientists of the world

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Nine teaching faculty members of Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa were placed the among top 10,000 scientists in the Alper–Doger (AD) Scientific Index 2022 published recently.

Prof. M. V. Shankar (Dept of Materials Science and Nanotechnology), Dr. K. S. V. Krishna Rao (Dept. of Chemistry), Dr. L. Subramanyam Sarma (Dept. of Chemistry), Dr. V. Ramakrishna (Dept. of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics), Dr. L. Veeranjaneya Reddy (Dept. of Microbiology), Dr. K. Venkateswarlu (Dept. of Chemistry), Dr. Y. P. Venkata Subbaiah (Dept. of Physics), Dr. C. Madhava Reddy (Dept. of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics), Prof. P.Shavalli Khan (Dept. of Botany) were placed in the list.

The survey was carried out by using the values of the i-10 index, h-index and citation scores of individual scientists over the last five years. It provides valuable information on the last five-year productivity coefficients of scientists. Notably, YVU is the only new university placed in the elite list.

Congratulating the achievers, Vice-Chancellor Prof. M. Surya Kalavathi, Registrar Prof. D. Vijaya Raghava Prasad and Principal Prof. P. Chandramathi Shankar reiterated that the varsity is keen on promoting quality research and cooperation is extended to all faculty.