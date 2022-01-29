STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
12,561 cases emerge from 40,000 samples tested, state records 12 Covid deaths

The number of active cases on Friday rose to 1,13,300 with Guntur taking the lead 12,315. West Godavari has the lowest of 3,888 active cases.

Published: 29th January 2022

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Though there was a dip in fresh infections, the daily positivity rate continued to hover around 31 per cent in Andhra Pradesh. In the 24 hours ending Friday 9 am, 40,635 samples were tested and 12,561 returned positive, taking the state’s tally to 22,48,608.A day after recording a high of over 10,000 recoveries, the figure came down to 8,742, after which the gross stood at 21,20,727.

According to the latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Kurnool reported 1,710 new cases, the highest single-day spike among any other districts in the state. It was closely followed by Guntur with 1,625 new cases, Kadapa with 1,215, Visakhapatnam with 1,211, East Godavari with 1,067, Krishna with 1,056 and Nellore with 1,009.

While three other districts registered new cases between 500 and 1,000, Vizianagaram, Chittoor and Srikakulam reported less than 500 cases each. Vizianagaram reported 489, Chittoor 423 and Srikakulam 340 fresh infections. 

However, the daily Covid deaths rose to 12 people on Friday.  Visakhapatnam alone reported three fatalities followed by two each in Kurnool and Nellore and one each in Anantapur, Chittoor, Guntur, Vizianagaram and West Godavari. The toll now increased to 14,591. The number of active cases on Friday rose to 1,13,300 with Guntur taking the lead 12,315. West Godavari has the lowest of 3,888 active cases.

