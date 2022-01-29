Guntur, Krishna, West Godavari MLAs participate in meet on school mapping

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is making false claims on the school mapping programme being carried out as part of the National Education Policy (NEP).

The minister took part in an awareness session on NEP and school mapping held for MLAs of West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts at Interim Government Complex, Velagapudi on Friday.

Suresh said over two lakh students had enrolled in government schools due to the development in schools.

“Earlier, the state government had to rely on the Centre for infrastructure development in schools. But the YSRC government has put crores of rupees under Nadu-Nedu directly into the parents’ committee accounts to ensure development of schools,” he remarked.

The minister recalled that Telangana has implemented Mana Ooru-Mana Badu programme on the lines of the Nadu-Nedu scheme of Andhra Pradesh. “The mapping of schools will not create any problems for teacher posts as not a single school will be closed. Quality education is being imparted in government schools by skilled teachers. Awareness seminars will be organised district-wise soon as per the suggestion of the legislators,” he remarked.

On the suggestions of Kandukur legislator Mahidar Reddy, who said that public schools premises were being encroached upon, the government will identify and demarcate the school are and provide them protection, he said. Special Chief Secretary (School Education) B Rajasekhar, School Education Commissioner Suresh Kumar and other officials were also present.