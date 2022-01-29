STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

RTC unions to join government staff strike, bus services may be hit

Asserting that the RTC unions will play a crucial role in the agitation, the leaders said the transport employees were not benefited with the merger of the corporation with the State government.

Published: 29th January 2022 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

APSRTC buses ready to leave for Hyderabad, in Vijayawada

Image of APSRTC buses used for representational purposes. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Public Transport Department (APSRTC) employees’ associations have decided to take part in the ongoing agitation of government staff and also the indefinite strike call given by the PRC Struggle Committee from February 7. 

Speaking to mediapersons along with the PRC Struggle Committee leaders here on Friday, NMU general secretary Srinivasa Rao and Employees Union general secretary Damodar said all the RTC unions are ready to go on indefinite strike from February 7 and operation of bus services will be stopped. Asserting that the RTC unions will play a crucial role in the agitation, the leaders said the transport employees were not benefited with the merger of the corporation with the State government.

The PRC Struggle Committee leaders did not attend talks for the third day even as Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana and Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) and Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy waited in the Secretariat for them. The Ministers Committee criticised the union leaders for their ‘rigid stance’ on the issue. 

The Ministers made it clear that they will not wait for the union leaders henceforth. They will hold talks with union leaders only when the latter come forward to get the issue resolved amicably. Asserting that employees are part of the government, Botcha maintained that not even `1 would decline in the salaries of staff as per the new pay scales. The employees could know whether their salaries increased or decreased only after getting their pay revision. He refuted the charge of some union leaders that the government was creating a rift among employees’ associations.

In an informal interaction with mediapersons, Sajjala said salaries will be credited to the employees’ accounts as per the new pay scales for January.  The government would have considered paying old wages as demanded if employees’ union leaders attended talks with the Ministers Committee, he said. 

The PRC Struggle Committee leaders asserted that they are ready for talks once the government concedes their three demands, which include keeping the PRC GOs in abeyance, crediting old salaries for January and making the Ashutosh Mishra Committee report public. They accused the government of humiliating employees by blaming them responsible for the stalemate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APSRTC APSRTC Employees PRC Struggle Committee Botcha Satyanarayana Perni Venkataramaiah Nani
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp