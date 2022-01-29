States must have a say on IAS deputations: Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh on Friday “wholeheartedly” welcomed the proposed amendments to Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954, but sought to retain the State’s right to issue no-objection certificates (NoCs) to officers going on Central government deputation.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the State governments are in a better position to assess which all IAS officers could be deputed to Central government service, after considering the professional and personal requirements.Jagan said he wholeheartedly welcomed the Central government proposal to amend the rules that would ensure the smooth and seamless functioning of the government at the Centre.

“I strongly believe that States would benefit immensely from such well-functioning departments at the Centre. Further, more IAS officers at the Centre will help the State in pursuing various issues pertaining to the State with the Central government,” the Chief Minister said.

Drawing attention to Point-B and Point-C in the proposed amendment to Rule 6(1) of IAS (Cadre) Rules, the Chief Minister, however, said the change in leadership made according to these two points would derail critical projects taken up by the State.

According to Point-B, the Central government could decide to depute an IAS officer to Central service in consultation with the State government, whereas, Point-C stated that “in case of any disagreement the matter shall be decided by the Central government and the State government concerned shall give effect to the decision of the Central government within a specified time.”

Elaborating, Jagan said the IAS officers form the most important part of the State government, providing leadership to departments and various projects. Officers are assigned responsibilities considering their skills and experience required to handle critical projects. “The State government issues NoC to officers requesting for Central deputation after assessing their skillset, experience and the need of (the State that a particular) officer should handle some critical departments/projects. The requirement of NoC gave the State some flexibility to plan such deputation of officers to the Central government without adversely affecting the State’s interests while duly meeting the requirements of the Central Deputation Reserve,” the Chief Minister wrote.

Pointing out that the proposed amendment may take away the flexibility the State government has in planning deputation of officers, Jagan said the State may have to immediately relieve an officer upon the orders of the Centre and such untimely change in leadership of a department/project would derail some critical projects.

He added that issuing such sudden deputation orders to an officer without his or her willingness will affect their personal lives also. He requested the Prime Minister to reconsider the proposal and allow the States to have the flexibility of issuing NoCs to officers going on Central deputation.Seven States, including Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala in the south, have opposed the planned amendments to the IAS (Cadre) Rules.

‘IAS officers play key role in development’

IAS officers form the most important part of the State government, providing leadership to departments and various projects. Officers are assigned responsibilities considering their experience to handle critical projects, Jagan said

Contentious points

Andhra Pradesh has objected to two points in the proposed amendments to Rule 6(1) of IAS (Cadre) Rules

Point B: “Provided that each State government shall make available for deputation to the Central government, such number of eligible officers of various levels of the extent to the Central Deputation Reserve prescribed under regulations referred to in Rule 4(1), adjusted proportionately by the number of officers available with the State government concerned vis-vis the total authorised strength of the State cadre at a given point of time. The actual number of officers to be deputed to the Central government shall be decided by the Central government in consultation with the State government concerned.

Point C: “Provide further that in case of any disagreement the matter shall be decided by the Central government and the State government or State governments concerned shall give effect to the decision of the Central government within a specified time.”