STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TD to raise FRBM limit issue, casino row in Parliament

The TDPP decided to raise the issue of illegal casino, which was organised in Gudivada during the Sankranti celebrations.

Published: 29th January 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The TD Parliamentary Party (TDPP) meeting held under the chairmanship of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday decided to raise “anti-people policies of the YSRC government” in Parliament during the Budget Session beginning Monday. 

Naidu directed the MPs to raise the issues related to the State and the irregularities of the YSRC government in both the Houses of  Parliament. The TDP MPs pointed out that by the time Jagan came to power in 2019, AP had an outstanding debt of just Rs 3.14 lakh crore. 

Within a short period of time, the YSRC regime created an additional debt of Rs 3.64 lakh crore. Alarmingly, these massive loans were made in violation of the financial guidelines and not used for taking up development projects, they alleged. 

The TDPP resolved to raise the issue of increased FRBM limit in Parliament as this kind of a facility was not sought or utilised by any other State government in the country till now. FRBM rules were not changed by any State to procure loans. The Centre should interfere in the issue, the TDP demanded. 

The TDPP decided to raise the issue of illegal casino, which was organised in Gudivada during the Sankranti celebrations. The AP police failed to nab the culprits. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDPP YSR Government YSRC N Chandrababu Naidu Budget Session
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp