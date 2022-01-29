TD to raise FRBM limit issue, casino row in Parliament

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The TD Parliamentary Party (TDPP) meeting held under the chairmanship of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday decided to raise “anti-people policies of the YSRC government” in Parliament during the Budget Session beginning Monday.

Naidu directed the MPs to raise the issues related to the State and the irregularities of the YSRC government in both the Houses of Parliament. The TDP MPs pointed out that by the time Jagan came to power in 2019, AP had an outstanding debt of just Rs 3.14 lakh crore.

Within a short period of time, the YSRC regime created an additional debt of Rs 3.64 lakh crore. Alarmingly, these massive loans were made in violation of the financial guidelines and not used for taking up development projects, they alleged.

The TDPP resolved to raise the issue of increased FRBM limit in Parliament as this kind of a facility was not sought or utilised by any other State government in the country till now. FRBM rules were not changed by any State to procure loans. The Centre should interfere in the issue, the TDP demanded.

The TDPP decided to raise the issue of illegal casino, which was organised in Gudivada during the Sankranti celebrations. The AP police failed to nab the culprits.