Accused in land grab case caught after four years

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Dharmavaram police on Saturday arrested a man absconding for the past four years, and is an accused in multiple offences including land grabbing, cheating and obstructing duties of government servants. The accused, identified as Meda Lokesh, was arrested from Nandini Apartments at Sivajyothi Nagar under Alipiri police station limits.

Speaking to the media, the police said the accused hailing from Dharmavaram had been booked under various sections of the IPC including 341, 353, 506, 510 for offences involving land grabbing and making derogatory comments against the judiciary and police departments. The district magistrate has issued a non-bailable warrant issued against the accused, the police said.

Lokesh, to gain popularity, he morphed a video where a CRPF personnel expressed his opinion on police department and made it viral over the internet. In another instance, to prove himself as an intellectual in the society, he made derogatory comments against the judiciary and a few politicians.

After due inquiry, the Dharmavaram police found that the accused was living in an apartment and arrested him with the help of Alipiri Police.