STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Endowments Minister and Collector inspects infrastructure projects in Vijayawada

During his inspection, the Minister interacted with the residents of Bhavanipuram Karakatta area.

Published: 30th January 2022 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, Collector J Nivas inspect Bhavanipuram Karakatta | Prasant Madugula

Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, Collector J Nivas inspect Bhavanipuram Karakatta | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao along with Collector J Nivas inspected Kummaripalem Centre to take stock of various infrastructure projects. He also enquired about problems being faced by the residents.

During his inspection, the Minister interacted with the residents of Bhavanipuram Karakatta area.  Later, he proceeded to 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44 and 45 divisions and directed the officials concerned to list out the grievances in the respective localities and resolve them at the earliest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao Collector
India Matters
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks
A health worker checks nasal swab samples at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
COVID menace: Endgame near for pandemic? Possible, say medical experts
Snapshots of Dr Verma at events related to promoting the girl child.
‘Crorepati fakir’ is a crusader for girls’ education
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Home buying makes a comeback, but how to mend trust deficit? 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp