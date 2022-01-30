Endowments Minister and Collector inspects infrastructure projects in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao along with Collector J Nivas inspected Kummaripalem Centre to take stock of various infrastructure projects. He also enquired about problems being faced by the residents.

During his inspection, the Minister interacted with the residents of Bhavanipuram Karakatta area. Later, he proceeded to 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44 and 45 divisions and directed the officials concerned to list out the grievances in the respective localities and resolve them at the earliest.