Ganja worth Rs 2 crore seized, racket busted 

In a major haul, the East Godavari police busted a ganja racket and arrested four persons at Chintur on Saturday.  The ganja was being smuggled from Odisha to UP and Karnataka. 

Published: 30th January 2022 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In a major haul, the East Godavari police busted a ganja racket and seized Rs 2 crore worth ganja and arrested four persons at Chintur on Saturday. 

According to Chintur ASP G Krishnakanth, the police intercepted two vehicles, a container lorry and a car and seized 1000 kgs of ganja from the vehicles. The ganja was being smuggled from Odisha to UP and Karnataka. 

The ASP said they seized 700 kg ganja from the container lorry and arrested Mithun and Babunath from Uttar Pradesh. 

