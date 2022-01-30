STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Human hair industry to generate 8 lakh jobs, says MP Kotagiri Sridhar

Published: 30th January 2022 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

MP Kotagiri Sridhar (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Eluru MP Kotagiri Sridhar said human hair processing industry in the country will create nearly eight lakh jobs in the near future. 

Addressing a meeting organised by All India Human Hair and Hair Products Manufacturers and Exporters’ Association in Eluru, he said as efforts to curb smuggling of hair (raw material for hair product) are yielding results, foreign exchange worth Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore is expected only from hair and hair products’ industries over the next couple of years.  

The MP said his efforts paid off and the Central government toughened the rules and regulations relating to exports of human hair and hair products, which led to controlling its smuggling to some extent. 

Comments

