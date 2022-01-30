STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New Guntur Muncipal corporation chief takes stock of sanitation

All workers should maintain punctuality and work hard with determination to provide better services to the citizens, said new GMC chief Nishant Kumar.
 

Published: 30th January 2022 09:10 AM

Jinnah Tower in Guntur city (File photoI Express)

By Express News Service

He paid a surprise visits to Nagarampalem and Srinivasarao Thota in the early morning on Saturday and inspected sanitation among other works.

He enquired about the attendance of the workers and inspected the muster points, vehicle sheds. Speaking on the occasion, he suggested the workers to take all required precautions to prevent Covid-19 by wearing face masks and hand gloves without fail as the city will only be clean and healthy if the workers are healthy. He also instructed the officials to increase awareness on the segregation of dry and wet wastes and to achieve 100 per cent door-to-door collection of wastes in the city.

