Public Accounts Committee chief seeks white paper on State govt loans

The AP Government got a higher relief from the loan ceiling, but still the banks and financial institutions were not coming forward to give loans to the State, he said.

Published: 30th January 2022 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Payyavula Keshav(Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Payyavula Keshav urged Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath to release a white paper on the loans taken directly by the government and through its various corporations. 

The Finance Minister should stop indulging in self-praise and issuing self-certifications in financial discipline. Buggana was misleading everyone by saying that AP was bringing loans within the FRBM limits, he alleged. Addressing an online press conference on Saturday, the PAC Chairman said he would prove that the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime had taken two times more loans over and above the FRBM limit set by the Centre. 

Can this government provide facts on the actual expenditure made on the development projects and welfare programmes? he questioned.

The PAC Chairman described Buggana’s latest statement as one full of untruths and half truths. The Finance Minister was not even daring to address a press conference on the State economy. He was making contradictory statements. On one hand, he is saying the Coronavirus pandemic caused a dip in revenue. At the same time, he would boast of a better performance of the State economy despite Covid-19, he pointed out.

