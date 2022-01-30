Prakasam police arrest interstate cyber fraudster, recover Rs 8 lakh

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Police on Saturday arrested one interstate cyber fraudster. The accused have been identified as Pratapaneni Rajesh Kumar, 35, of Kakinda.

The police said the accused is addicted to several vices like horse racing, gambling. Over the time he accumulated huge debt. The accused committed ATM frauds from 2011 to 2012. He has cheated several people to a tune of Rs 18,49,649 through misusing matrimonial websites.

Recently, a woman belonging to Maddipadu complained to SP Malika Garg during Spandana Online Programme on January 24, 2022 that she was defrauded by the accused. On the directions of the SP, an FIR was registered at Maddipadu PS. Under the supervision of SDPO, Ongole, Ongole Rural CI, Maddipadu SI formed a special team and identified the accused with the help of District Cyber Team (IT Core) and arrested the accused near Sitaramapuram of Maddipadu PS limits at 11 am on Saturday.

The police recovered Rs 8,00,000 from the accused. He was involved in a total of 16 cases and served jail term.The SP appreciated the police officers and staff for cracking the case within a short period of time and presented merit certificates and cash rewards to them.