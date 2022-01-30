Submit fee proposals online before Feb 15, notified schools and colleges 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) secretary A Samba Siva Reddy has asked all private schools and junior colleges in the State to submit fee proposals online for the 2021-22 to 2023-24 block period.

A notification in this regard was released by the commission on Saturday. From February 1, educational institutions can upload details regarding fees, deposits, documents and other data on the commission’s website, www.apsermc.ap.gov.in.

The last date for the process is February 15. So far, the fees have been fixed mainly on the basis of rural and urban areas, he said. Reddy further said that some educational institutions have approached the High Court challenging the release of the notification. “As per the directions of the High Court, infrastructure and other important aspects of educational institutions will also determine the fee structure.” In case any educational institution fails to enrol itself, it will not be allowed to collect fees during the said block period, the official asserted.