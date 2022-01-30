STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayawada Police Commissioner inaugurates CCTV cameras

Published: 30th January 2022 09:01 AM

CCTV Camera

CCTV Camera (Representational Image | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada City Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata on Saturday inaugurated 40 high-resolution CCTV cameras in VUDA Colony Karakatta road, Kandrika-Rajeev Nagar Road, LIG Vaddera Colony and Radha Nagar Junction under Nunna police station limits.

Addressing the public on the occasion, Rana said the new facility will help in ensuring safety and security of women and children in the locality and keep an eye on the public movement.

He said the new system will help the police to maintain law and order, aid investigations, help in deterring, detecting and thus dealing with criminal activities. “The matrix model cameras are capable of storing data upto 128 GB. The advanced surveillance systems will help the police attain a faster turnaround time for crime resolution and proper investigation as well as monitor suspicious people, vehicles, objects and so on to help protect life and property,” the Commissioner said.

He further appreciated Master Minds group of schools MD Anil Kumar and Vasavi Club representatives Dastagiri, Mohan Reddy, Vasu and others for donating CCTV cameras to Vijayawada city police.

