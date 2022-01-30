Visakhapatnam steel plant workers postpone strike after assurance

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam steel plant employees have postponed their one-day strike on Monday demanding new wages following an assurance given by RINL CMD Atul Bhatt to convene an emergency board meeting.

Speaking to TNIE, president of steel plant recognised union Ayodhya Ram on Saturday said the emergency board meeting will be convened within five days to discuss the wage agreement. He said the general body of the employees unions has decided to postpone the one day strike.

He said an MoU was signed at NJCS meeting held in October last year and as per the agreement arrears paid to SAIL employees from April 2020 and new pay scales were implemented from December 2021. He said they were demanding implementation of same agreement for VSP employees.However, VSP management was deliberately delaying a decision on wage agreement citing various reasons, he said.

The steel plant CMD at the meeting with the unions that the board meeting could not be held due to various reasons and an emergency meeting of the board meeting will be convened on February 3.

The meeting will discuss the new wage agreement and the CMD promised to find a favourable agreement at the meeting, he said. He said earlier in the morning a conciliation meeting was held between representatives of 16 unions and RINL management at steel plant conference to discuss the union demands.

Regional labour commissioner SK Mohanty said the conciliation officer appealed to all unions to refrain from the proposed strike on Monday.