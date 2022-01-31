STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After warning, agitating treasury staff attend duties

The treasury staff were a part of the ongoing agitation against the new pay scales.

Published: 31st January 2022

An employee at divisional treasury office at Governorpet in Vijayawada on Sunday. No one else turned up at the office for work till 11.35 am I P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/KURNOOL: After the director of treasuries and accounts department warned the agitating employees of taking action if they fail to process the salary bills as per the revised pay scales, employees of treasuries department discharged their duties on Sunday and processed the bills related to police and law departments.

As most of the Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) did not prepare the salary bills for January 2022 under revised pay scales for implementing the 11th Pay Revision Commission (PRC), the treasury department staff were confined to processing the bills they got from some of the departments.

When contacted, AP Treasury Services Association state president G Ravi Kumar said that despite the fact that processing of salary bills involve a thorough exercise particularly due to the revised pay scales, the officials were pressuring them to process the bills at the earliest.

“We need the service registers of every employee for processing the bills and the exercise takes a lot of time. But unfortunately, the government is putting a lot of pressure on us. We appeal to the government to take action against the employees of the whole department instead of cracking the whip against some of them,” he said.

He felt that it would have been better if the government credited old wages for January, 2022 and then began the exercise for processing the new pay scales after talks with the leaders of employees’ associations.

Stating that in the case of pensioners, those who retired after July 1, 2018, have to give their requisition to the concerned DDOs, who in turn will send it to the Accountant General‘s (AG) office to give revised pension. Then it will come to the treasury for approval. 

However, pension for 60,000 odd persons retired after July 1, 2018 was fixed by the Centre of Financial Systems and Services (CFMS) and the government is pressuring the treasury officers to pass the same.

The government in the GO mentioned that any excess in PRC fixation will be recovered from the concerned DDOs/ treasury officers, making them responsible for lapses, if any. 

Protesters lock sub-treasury office in Yemmiganur

Meanwhile,  opposing the new Pay Review Commission, protesters locked the sub-treasury office at Yemmiganur town in Kurnool district on Sunday. Teachers led by PRC Sadhana Samithi have been organising relay hunger strikes at all mandal headquarters for the past few days. 

On Sunday, a large number of protesters, particularly teachers, arrived at the Yemmiganur Sub Treasury Office and stopped work in the office while the staff were preparing salary bills based on the new PRC as per directions of the state government. 

The protesters forcibly vacated all the staff from the office and locked it. They raised the slogan ‘we want old salary bills and don’t want new PRC bills’. A tense situation prevailed for at least two hours with heated arguments between treasury staff and protesters. Later, police brought the situation under control. 

