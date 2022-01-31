Andhra Pradesh Parents’ Association Committee seek participation in school, college fee finalisation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Parents’ Association Committee (APPA) has appealed to the state government to involve it while finalising the new fee structure of corporate and private educational institutions in the state.

A letter in this regard was written by the committee to APERC chairman Justice R Kantha Rao on Sunday. In a press note, the parents association president Narahari Sikharam thanked the Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) for proposing to review and determine the fee structure of private un-aided schools and junior colleges for the block period of 2020-21 to 2023-24.

“In accordance with the records of private educational institutions, new fees should be determined with the involvement of parents and after examination of the reality and other factors,” the letter read.