Chief of Naval Staff to visit Eastern Naval Command

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral R Hari Kumar, accompanied by the president of Navy Wives Welfare Association Kala Hari Kumar, (NWWA) is expected to arrive in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday on his maiden visit to the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) after assuming the office on November 30.

Admiral R Hari Kumar was commissioned into the Indian Navy on January 1, 1983 and has specialisation in gunnery and missile systems. The admiral has commanded Coast Guard Ship C-01, INS Nishank, INS Kora, INS Ranvir and INS Viraat. His flag appointments include Commandant of Naval War College at Goa, Flag Officer Sea Training, Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet, Chief of Staff Western Naval Command (WNC), Controller Personnel Services and Chief of Personnel at IHQ MoD (N), and CISC/ VCDS at HQIDS. Prior to taking over as CNS, the Admiral was Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief WNC.

The Flag Officer had served in the Civil-Military Operations Centre of UN Mission in Somalia (UNOSOM II) at Mogadishu. He had also served as the Naval Advisor to the Government of Seychelles. He was awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal in 2010, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2016 and Param Vishisht Seva Medal.