STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Daily cases decline to 10000 in Andhra Pradesh, 12 deaths reported  in 24 hrs

Positivity rate drops to 26.23 per cent; a slight increase in active infections to 1.16 lakh as 9,692 recovers.

Published: 31st January 2022 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

People violate Covid-appropriate behaviour as they throng the fishing harbour in Visakhapatnam. The district reported 853 Covid cases on Sunday | G Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The daily Covid infections and test positivity rate in Andhra Pradesh continued their decline. In the 24 hours ending Sunday at 9 am, the state reported 10,310 cases from 39,296 sample tests, taking the total to 22,70,491. The positivity rate dropped to 26.23 per cent from the previous day’s 28.67 per cent. It may be noted that Sunday marks the second year after the first Covid case was reported in India. Thrissur in Kerala reported the first case.

According to the latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, only four districts — Kadapa, Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna reported over 1,000 cases each. Kadapa continued to top the list with 1,697, followed by Kurnool with 1,379, Guntur with 1,249, and Krishna with 1,008 fresh infections. 
Five other districts registered fresh infections between 500 and 1,000 even as Chittoor, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram registered 411, 229 and 222 infections, respectively. The lowest single-day spike of 99 positives was seen in Anantapur, which was a sharp decline from 926 reported in the 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am. 

Meanwhile, there was a surge in the number of Covid fatalities with 12 more people dying on Sunday against three the previous day. Visakhapatnam and Kadapa reported three deaths each while two deaths were reported in Nellore and one death each was reported in Chittoor, Guntur, Prakasam and Srikakulam districts. The State’s toll went up to 14,606.

The number of recoveries had been steady, between 9,000 and 10,000, for the past three days. With the addition of 9,692 Covid-19 fresh recoveries, the total figure rose to 21,39,854. The number of active cases rose to 1,16,031 with Prakasam taking the lead with 13,293.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 in AP Test positivity rate
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp