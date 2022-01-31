Daily cases decline to 10000 in Andhra Pradesh, 12 deaths reported  in 24 hrs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The daily Covid infections and test positivity rate in Andhra Pradesh continued their decline. In the 24 hours ending Sunday at 9 am, the state reported 10,310 cases from 39,296 sample tests, taking the total to 22,70,491. The positivity rate dropped to 26.23 per cent from the previous day’s 28.67 per cent. It may be noted that Sunday marks the second year after the first Covid case was reported in India. Thrissur in Kerala reported the first case.

According to the latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, only four districts — Kadapa, Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna reported over 1,000 cases each. Kadapa continued to top the list with 1,697, followed by Kurnool with 1,379, Guntur with 1,249, and Krishna with 1,008 fresh infections.

Five other districts registered fresh infections between 500 and 1,000 even as Chittoor, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram registered 411, 229 and 222 infections, respectively. The lowest single-day spike of 99 positives was seen in Anantapur, which was a sharp decline from 926 reported in the 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am.

Meanwhile, there was a surge in the number of Covid fatalities with 12 more people dying on Sunday against three the previous day. Visakhapatnam and Kadapa reported three deaths each while two deaths were reported in Nellore and one death each was reported in Chittoor, Guntur, Prakasam and Srikakulam districts. The State’s toll went up to 14,606.

The number of recoveries had been steady, between 9,000 and 10,000, for the past three days. With the addition of 9,692 Covid-19 fresh recoveries, the total figure rose to 21,39,854. The number of active cases rose to 1,16,031 with Prakasam taking the lead with 13,293.