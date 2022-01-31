Overspeeding, dozing to blame for road accidents in Andhra Pradesh

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 23,313 road accidents were reported in the State in 2021. The mishaps were largely attributed to overspeeding and drivers falling asleep at the wheel. According to data released by the Transport Department, Anantapur recorded the highest number of 4,051 accidents, in which 62 persons were killed.

It was followed by Krishna (3,476 accidents), Chittoor (3,347) , Kurnool (2,587), Kadapa (2,089), Prakasam (2,011), East Godavari (1,803), Guntur (1,605), Srikakulam (1,574), Nellore (426) and Visakhapatnam (344). The data revealed that majority of those involved in the accidents were below 35 years. Most of the accidents took place between midnight and 5 am on National Highways. On average, 64 road accidents were reported a day in the State.

When it comes to fatalities, Anantapur was followed by Krishna (42 deaths), Guntur (30), Prakasam (30), Nellore (16), Kadapa (14), Kurnool (14), East Godavari (7) and Chittoor (3). Srikakulam reported zero deaths in road mishaps last year.

‘Black spots’ on highways and non-adherence to traffic rules are said to be other reasons for the road mishaps.

The vehicular traffic has increased steeply on national and State highways in Andhra Pradesh. Steps are being taken to promote road safety by creating traffic sense among vehicle riders, besides identifying ‘black spots’, a senior transport official told TNIE. A survey has been taken up by the Transport Department to identify ‘black spots’ on highways to prevent road mishaps. Road engineering and other remedial measures will also be taken to avert mishaps based on the survey findings, the official added.