STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Overspeeding, dozing to blame for road accidents in Andhra Pradesh

As many as 23,313 road accidents were reported in the State in 2021 with Anantapur recording the highest number, a total of 4,051 accidents in which 62 persons were killed.

Published: 31st January 2022 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 23,313 road accidents were reported in the State in 2021. The mishaps were largely attributed to overspeeding and drivers falling asleep at the wheel. According to data released by the Transport Department, Anantapur recorded the highest number of 4,051 accidents, in which 62 persons were killed.

It was followed by Krishna (3,476 accidents), Chittoor (3,347) , Kurnool (2,587), Kadapa (2,089), Prakasam (2,011), East Godavari (1,803), Guntur (1,605), Srikakulam (1,574), Nellore (426) and Visakhapatnam (344).   The data revealed that majority of those involved in the accidents were below 35 years. Most of the accidents took place between midnight and 5 am on National Highways. On average, 64 road accidents were reported a day in the State.

When it comes to fatalities, Anantapur was followed by Krishna (42 deaths), Guntur (30), Prakasam (30), Nellore (16), Kadapa (14), Kurnool (14), East Godavari (7) and Chittoor (3). Srikakulam reported zero deaths in road mishaps last year. 

‘Black spots’ on highways and non-adherence to traffic rules are said to be other reasons for the road mishaps.

Anantapur reports 4k accidents

Anantapur recorded the highest number of 4,051 road accidents, in which 62 persons were killed, according to data released by the Transport Department. Srikakulam reported zero deaths though 1,574 road mishaps took place last year 

Traffic increases on State highways 

The vehicular traffic has increased steeply on national and State highways in Andhra Pradesh. Steps are being taken to promote road safety by creating traffic sense among vehicle riders, besides identifying ‘black spots’, a senior transport official told TNIE. A survey has been taken up by the Transport Department to identify ‘black spots’ on highways to prevent road mishaps. Road engineering and other remedial measures will also be taken to avert mishaps based on the survey findings, the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Road accidents in AP Road safety Traffic rules
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp