TDP sees foul play in Rs 200 crore chikkis tender under Jagananna Gorumudda programme, seeks probe 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Opposition TDP demanded that the YSRC government cancel “fraudulent tenders” given to six companies to supply chikkis worth Rs 200 crore under Jagananna Gorumudda and PM Poshana programme.

TDP spokesman K Pattabhi Ram demanded a CBI investigation into the “nefarious disqualification” of the national organisations such as Kendriya Bhandar and National Cooperative Consumer Federation (NCCF).

Speaking to media persons on Sunday, the TDP leader alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had stooped to the level of forming syndicates even in the supply of children’s chikkis. It was a disgrace that Kendriya Bhandar (Central Government Employees Consumer Coop Society) approached the High Court of AP for justice, he remarked.

Pattabhi pointed out that Kendriya Bhandar has been supplying chikkis to Rashtrapati Bhavan, PM residence, Parliament and national level companies and organisations. Such a reputed cooperative was disqualified at the technical evaluation stage itself. The TDP leader said the local management of Kendriya Bhandar had withdrawn its court petition following apparent intimidation by the YSRC Government. He alleged that the terms and conditions were changed to give these tenders to YSRC’s favoured companies, he alleged.

Pattabhi said the actual tender value of six packages was just Rs 130 crore, but the government increased it to Rs 190 crore. The number of packages was also increased from four to six to suit ruling party leadership and their preferred bidders, he alleged.