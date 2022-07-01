Andhra Pradesh ranks among 7 ‘Top Achievers’ in business reforms plan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is among the seven states categorised as top achievers in the ranking of States and Union Territories based on the implementation of the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) 2020, according to a report released by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday. The State registered a score of 97.89%.Sitharaman appreciated the changes brought in the assessment framework of implementation under the BRAP over the years.

Officials remarked that Andhra Pradesh has been proactive in implementing all the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) reforms and that the efficacy in the implementation of the reforms is evident as AP is currently ranked first among all states in India in the EoDB index.

The Single Desk Portal (SDP), one of the key components of the EoDB initiative which offers 93 industry services at one place, is a digital single-window system for investors to apply for all necessary regulatory approvals for starting and operating an industry. They can obtain the approvals within a maximum of 21 working days without having to physically visit any department. Since inception, the portal has approved 71,164 (as of June 29, 2022) clearances, permissions and licences related to industrial set-up in the State.

Expressing happiness over the performance of the State, Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said the State government has extended all support to investors and gained their trust.Asserting that AP proved its capabilities in EoDB, the Minister said the State stood first among seven States that emerged as Top Achievers. Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Telangana are the other States under the ‘Top Achievers’ category. He asserted that the government will treat all industries at par irrespective of the category and extend all the support.

“For the next year, the government has fixed a target to set up 1.25 lakh MSMEs in the State at an estimated investment of Rs 15,000 crore, providing employment to 1.50 lakh people,” he noted and said, a calendar is being prepared to inaugurate and conduct ground-breaking ceremonies for industries every month. Stating that Rs 1,700 crore has been extended to MSMEs as incentives, the minister said another Rs 500 crore will be given in August. He further said Rs 5,000 crore is being spent for providing water, electricity and other infrastructure facilities in the nodes of Vizag - Chennai Industrial Corridor.