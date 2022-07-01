APSSDC signs agreement with Daikin to provide jobs for local youth

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has signed an agreement with Daikin. The agreement aims to provide 75% of jobs to the local youth in the Daikin unit as per the aspirations of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The MoU was signed in the presence of APSSDC Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer S Satyanarayana on Thursday. Representatives of Daikin announced that they will provide 500 jobs to the students who completed the requisite technical diploma in 2020-21 after giving them training with an annual pay package of `1.99 lakh.