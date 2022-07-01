STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

APSSDC signs agreement with Daikin to provide jobs for local youth

The MoU was signed in the presence of APSSDC Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer S Satyanarayana on Thursday.

Published: 01st July 2022 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has signed an agreement with Daikin. The agreement aims to provide 75% of jobs to the local youth in the Daikin unit as per the aspirations of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

The MoU was signed in the presence of APSSDC Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer S Satyanarayana on Thursday. Representatives of Daikin announced that they will provide 500 jobs to the students who completed the requisite technical diploma in 2020-21 after giving them training with an annual pay package of `1.99 lakh. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APSSDC Daikin Job Local Youth MoU technical diploma
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp