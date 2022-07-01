STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Badugu Vikasam a boon to SC, ST industrialists: Mettu  

The process of allotting plots was completed in a transparent manner by the APIIC committee as the plots were given applying the old rates to beneficiaries. 

AP Industrial Infrastructure Chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy. (Photo | Twitter, @sakshinews)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy said the YSR Jagananna Badugu Vikasam has proved to be a boon to SC and ST industrialists.In a release on Thursday, he said the government issued a GO in February for restoring lands to SC and ST industrialists and it got a good response. The APIIC completed the land restoration process in four out of the seven categories.

The process of allotting plots was completed in a transparent manner by the APIIC committee as the plots were given applying the old rates to beneficiaries. Now, as many as 358 industries are going to reopen making use of the YSR Jagananna Badugu Vikasam scheme, he said. Stating that as many as 571 applications came seeking restoration of lands from all the 15 zones across the State, APIIC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director J Subramanyam said 125 applications came from Vijayawada zone.

