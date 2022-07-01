Don’t invade privacy of Ayyanna: Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed the police department not to invade the privacy of former TDP minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu by frequently visiting his house. Ayyanna on Thursday filed a lunch motion petition in the High Court complaining that besides invading his privacy by their frequent visits, police did not provide him FIR copies after registering cases against him in different police stations in the State.

Hearing the petition, Justice C Manavendranth Roy directed the Home department to submit full details pertaining to the issue and adjourned the case to Friday.

Petitioner’s counsel VV Satish said though no case was registered against Ayyanna, police were frequenting his house. Further, no FIR copies of the cases registered against him in the past were provided to him. Government pleaders V Maheswar Reddy and TMK Chaitanya informed the court that no case was registered by CID against him. No police case was also registered against the former minister in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Alluri and Anakapalli districts, they said.