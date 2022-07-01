STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four helipads for PM’s visit to Bhimavaram

The police have beefed up security in West Godavari district. The PM will unveil a 30-ft statue of Alluri at ASR Nagar in Bhimavaram as part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav and address a public meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The West Godavari district administration is making elaborate arrangements for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bhimavaram on July 4 to participate in the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju.

Special Chief Secretary (Tourism and Culture) Rajat Bhargava visited Bhimavaram and inspected the arrangements for the PM’s visit. Four helipads are being prepared for the visit of Prime Minister and other dignitaries. Special Protection Group personnel are taking care of all security measures for Modi’s visit.

The police have beefed up security in West Godavari district. The Prime Minister will unveil a 30-ft statue of Alluri at ASR Nagar in Bhimavaram as part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav and address a public meeting. All the works related to unveiling of the statue will be completed before July 4, he said.

“It is an honour that the 125th birth anniversary of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri is being celebrated as part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav. The aim of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav is to raise awareness about the freedom movement and freedom fighters’ sacrifices for achieving Independence to the country from the British rule. The nationwide celebrations have been taking place with patriotic fervour,” he said.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy and other dignitaries are scheduled to take part in the birth anniversary celebrations of Alluri.

