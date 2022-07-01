STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rains thrash Podili, Addanki, Prakasam district

According to an IMD forecast, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in coastal districts on Friday.

Published: 01st July 2022 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Rainfall (Photo | PTI)

Rainfall (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Under the influence of an active southwest monsoon over coastal Andhra Pradesh, heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places over Prakasam district in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Thursday. Light to moderate rainfall occurred at a few places in coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema. 

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS), the highest rainfall of 8.55 cm was recorded at Annavaram village in Podili mandal of Prakasam district. An India Meteorological Department report said the highest rainfall of 7 cm occurred at Addanki mandal of Prakasam district. 

According to an IMD forecast, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in coastal districts on Friday. Light to moderate rainfall is expected at several places in north coastal districts. A few places in south costal and Rayalaseema district are also expected to receive rainfall. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Monsoon Cosatal Andhra Pradesh Rainfall Prakasam Rayalaseema APSDPS IMD
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp