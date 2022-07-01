Heavy rains thrash Podili, Addanki, Prakasam district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Under the influence of an active southwest monsoon over coastal Andhra Pradesh, heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places over Prakasam district in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Thursday. Light to moderate rainfall occurred at a few places in coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS), the highest rainfall of 8.55 cm was recorded at Annavaram village in Podili mandal of Prakasam district. An India Meteorological Department report said the highest rainfall of 7 cm occurred at Addanki mandal of Prakasam district.

According to an IMD forecast, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in coastal districts on Friday. Light to moderate rainfall is expected at several places in north coastal districts. A few places in south costal and Rayalaseema district are also expected to receive rainfall.

