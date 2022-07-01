STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It’s all TDP’s false propaganda: Sajjala 

Giving explanations on the allegations levelled by the TDP against the government, Sajjala shot back as to how could Rs 800 crore be withdrawn by any government from the GPF accounts of employees.

Published: 01st July 2022 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the Opposition TDP intensified its attack on the ruling dispensation over varied issues right from liquor and withdrawal of GPF money of government employees, YSRC general secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Thursday hit out at Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu for resorting to undue criticism and baseless allegations against the YSRC regime.

Giving point-to-point explanations on the allegations levelled by the TDP against the government in the recent past, Sajjala shot back as to how could Rs 800 crore be withdrawn by any government from the GPF accounts of employees. “This is not a chit fund company,’’ he said and added that it was a technical glitch which led to the withdrawal of money from the accounts.

On the criticism that the State lacked financial discipline and it was receiving letters from CAG and RBI over the issue, the Government Advisor said it is quite common that a government receives such letters from such agencies and the same was being highlighted by the TDP.‘This is all part of a malicious campaign to create a sense of fear among the people about the financial position of the State. The TDP has even resorted to a false propaganda that a financial emergency like situation is in the State,’’ Sajjala deplored.

On the criticism with respect to bad condition of roads, he said the State has been witnessing heavy rains for the past three years which led to damage of roads. “The Opposition is even resorting to a false campaign on the issue even as we are laying roads by spending Rs 2,000 crore,’’ he explained.Sajjala said the TDP, which came to power in 2014, did not even fulfil 10% of the promises it made to the people. Naidu had deceived farmers and drove the State into a debt trap. The TDP government left behind a loan of Rs 4 lakh crore,’’ he pointed out. 

On the contrary, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has fulfilled more than 95% of poll promises and showed its commitment to the people’s welfare, he asserted.Sajjala accused the TDP of trying to portray the State finances in a bad shape so that the revenues will get hampered and the government cannot continue the plethora of schemes for the welfare of the poor and the downtrodden.

Comments

