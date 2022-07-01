STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Road connectivity still a dream for hilltop villages in Vizianagaram district

The residents of the hamlet villages staged protests at Shrungavarapukota and Vizianagaram raising the issue.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Sreenu Babu Pativada
Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Even after 75 years of independence of the country, road connectivity is still a distant dream for several hilltop villages in Shrungavarapukota mandal in Vizianagaram district. Owing to lack of road connectivity, trekking has become the common mode of transport for at least 20 hamlet villages in Daraparthi and Moolaboddavara grama panchayats over seven decades. 

Though the government is changing every five years, there is not much change in their villages, especially in road connectivity. They are forced to walk kilometres for their basic necessities such as food, education and health. 

Most of the hamlet villages in Daraparthi and Moolaboddavara grama panchayats do not have road connectivity. Especially Rayipalem, Pallapu Guda, Porlu, Dhuli Porlu, Rangavalasa, Dabbagunta and Mandarayi in Daraparthi Grama Panchayat and Mettapalem, Laxmipuram, Boddapadu, Gadilova, Telakapadu, Chettempadu, Gunapadu and Kuridi of Moolaboddavara Grama Panchayat don’t have  road connectivity so far. 

The residents of these hamlet villages are shifting patients in doli (makeshift stretchers) for medical help even at night. Inspired by the stories of other tribal villagers, they have been laying roads by themselves through Sramadhanam. However, the roads were washed away in the rainy season. 

The residents of the hamlet villages staged protests at Shrungavarapukota and Vizianagaram raising the issue. They adjourned their protest after getting assurance from the local officials. However, nothing has happened.

Speaking to TNIE, J Gowreshu of Chittampadu village in Moolaboddavara GP said, “Political leaders visit our villages at the time of elections and shower promises to lay roads. Later they ignored us. They are treating us as only voters, not like human beings.” 

