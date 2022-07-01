VITEEE-22 begins in Amaravati campus

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE)-2022 began at VIT AP campus in Amaravati on Thursday.VIT-AP Vice-Chancellor Dr SV Koti Reddy said VITEEE, the computer-based exam, is conducted for admission to B Tech programmes offered at VIT’s Vellore, Chennai, Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) and Bhopal campuses during the 2022-23 academic year.

Dr K Manivannan, Director Admissions, VIT-AP University, said that VITEEE examinations were started on Thursday and will continue till July 6. The test is being conducted in three sessions daily, from 9 am to 11.30 am, 12.30 pm to 3 pm and 4 pm to 6.30 pm.

Dr Jagadish Chandra Muduganti, registrar, said the online entrance examination will be held at 119 centres across the world till July 6. He said that 1.86 lakhs students will appear. Examination centres were set up in Dubai, Qatar, Muscat and Kuwait also. Thousands of students across the country enrolled for the entrance examination.