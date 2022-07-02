STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1.5 crore people downloaded Disha App, says Buggana

Published: 02nd July 2022 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy has said over 1.50 crore people have downloaded Disha App on their mobile phones in the State, which ensures safety and security of women and girls.

Speaking at a programme held for distribution of Probation Declaration Certificates to Grama and Ward Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarsis (GMSK/WMSK) at the district police office here on Friday, he said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to fulfilling all his poll promises.

The village/ward secretariat system introduced by the Chief Minister is functioning successfully in effective implementation of various welfare schemes and development programmes for the poor and downtrodden sections of people. He handed over Probation Declaration Certificates to 974 police women (GMSKs and WMSKs). Of the total, 524 police women belong to Kurnool and 450 to Nandyal districts. Kurnool Range DIG S Senthil Kumar, SP Siddharth Kaushal and MLA MA Hafeez Khan were present.

