Chittoor police destroy one lakh liquor bottles worth Rs 1.3 crore

Published: 02nd July 2022 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

Non-Duty Paid Liquor bottles seized in SEB and police raids being destroyed in Chittoor district on Friday. (Photo | Express)

Non-Duty Paid Liquor bottles seized in SEB and police raids being destroyed in Chittoor district on Friday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR :  Chittoor police destroyed `1.3 crore worth of liquor bottles seized during various raids, with a road roller at ITI near Putnam Flyover in Kanipakam on Friday.  Special Enforcement Bureau sleuths, along with local police, had seized the liquor from smugglers at the district borders and from belt shops selling it illegally.  

Speaking to mediapersons, Superintendent of Police Y Rishanth Reddy said nearly one lakh liquor bottles worth `1.3 crore that were seized under Chittoor sub-division limits were destroyed.“Special Enforcement Bureau sleuths, along with local police, have conducted raids and seized Non-Duty Paid Liquor and also others which are being illegally imported into the State from other parts of the country.

We are going to launch a similar seized liquor destruction drive in Palamaneru subdivision soon. We have enforced a strict vigil on the illegal transportation of Non-Duty Paid Liquor into the State from neighbouring Karnataka,” he said.

Chittoor police focused on preventing bootlegging by arresting the key accused involved in smuggling of liquor, he said and added that the PD Act was also invoked against the repeated offenders. “We have stepped up vigil on border check-posts and intensified vehicle checking to curb bootlegging under Operation Parivartan in the district, Rishanth Reddy said.

