CID ‘excesses’ going on unabated, alleges Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the AP Crime Investigation Department (AP-CID) of committing excesses, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said all the illegal acts of the tainted police officers were being recorded and they would have to pay heavy price in the future.

Stating that the CID officials had failed to learn any lessons despite getting rebuke from the court on several occasions earlier, Naidu alleged that they were even defying the orders of the Supreme Court by detaining persons for making posts on social media platforms, without serving 41 A notice. Cases were registered against 600 persons and 120 were arrested without serving 41 A notice.

The way the CID acted against social media activists Venkatesh and Sambasiva Rao reflected the excesses of CID. “We will welcome the honest officers, but will not tolerate those who violate the law. I will visit the police station and confront such officials and will not leave the place till getting proper explanation,” he warned.

Seeking to know how the CID could go into the bedroom, where Sambasiva Rao’s wife was feeding her baby, he said the CID acted in an inhuman way and sought an explanation from the DGP and the CID chief.

Sambasiva Rao, who was detained and released by the CID later, said after coming to his house at 7 am, they abused him and asked him to surrender his mobile. Panicked with the CID attitude, I ran into the bedroom. Though my wife was feeding the baby, the CID rushed into the bedroom and took me away, Rao said.