STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

CID ‘excesses’ going on unabated, alleges Naidu

Sambasiva Rao, who was detained and released by the CID later, said after coming to his house at 7 am, they  abused him and asked him to surrender his mobile.

Published: 02nd July 2022 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Accusing the AP Crime Investigation Department (AP-CID) of committing excesses, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said all the illegal acts of the tainted police officers were being recorded and they would have to pay heavy price in the future.

Stating that the CID officials had failed to learn any lessons despite getting rebuke from the court on several occasions earlier, Naidu alleged that they were even defying the orders of the Supreme Court by detaining persons for making posts on social media platforms, without serving 41 A notice. Cases were registered against 600 persons and 120 were arrested without serving 41 A notice.

The way the CID acted against social media activists Venkatesh and Sambasiva Rao reflected the excesses of CID. “We will welcome the honest officers, but will not tolerate those who violate the law. I will visit the police station and confront such officials and will not leave the place till getting proper explanation,” he warned.

Seeking to know how the CID could go into the bedroom, where Sambasiva Rao’s wife was feeding her baby, he said the CID acted in an inhuman way and sought an explanation from the DGP and the CID chief.

Sambasiva Rao, who was detained and released by the CID later, said after coming to his house at 7 am, they  abused him and asked him to surrender his mobile. Panicked with the CID attitude, I ran into the bedroom. Though my wife was feeding the baby, the CID rushed into the bedroom and took me away, Rao said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AP-CID excesses Illegal social media
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp