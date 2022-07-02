STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eight workers fall ill after gas leak in Nellore factory, out of danger

It may be noted that there are about eight factories near the Krishnapatnam Port. Such incidents have made the local populace worry about their safety.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: At least eight people fell sick late on Thursday night reportedly after they inhaled toxic gas that leaked at a factory located at Pantapalem in Muthukuru mandal, Nellore. The workers, who were admitted to a private hospital as they fainted, were said to be out of danger. According to Muthukur police, a few workers were cleaning drainage pipelines of the Emami Agrotech factory when there was a gas leak.
While all the workers fled, eight of them fell unconscious, and were brought to Nellore for treatment.

“We received an information of workers falling ill after inhaling toxic gas while they were engaged in cleaning of drain. We visited the plant and inquired about the situation. The management shifted the workers to a private hospital,” said Muthukur sub-inspector.      

CITU leaders also visited the hospital on Friday and inquired about the workers there. “Pollution Control Board and other department officials have not been conducting periodic inspections of all plants located in Muthukur mandal. The workers ran after inhaling toxic gases from the drain.

This is why they are safe, or else there could have been a disaster,” CITU district secretary M Mohan Rao said, adding that such incidents were common in the area and that private companies were neglecting safety measures. It may be noted that there are about eight factories near the Krishnapatnam Port. Such incidents have made the local populace worry about their safety.

