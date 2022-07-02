STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manohar of Jana Sena meets Vangaveeti Radha

As he hails from the Kapu community and his late father Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga has a sway over the community across the State, the meeting gains significance.

Published: 02nd July 2022

Jana Sena leader Nadendla Manohar

Jana Sena leader Nadendla Manohar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   In a significant political development, Jana Sena Political Affairs Committee Chairman Nadendla Manohar called on Vangaveeti Radha Krishna at the latter’s residence in the city on Friday.
Radha, who joined TDP before the Assembly elections in 2019 after quitting YSRC, is politically inactive now.

As he hails from the Kapu community and his late father Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga has a sway over the community across the State, the meeting gains significance. However, both the leaders said they just had a cup of tea and the meeting was in no way connected to politics. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan will launch Jana Vani at Makineni Basavapunnaiah Auditorium in the city on July 3. Manohar who came to oversee arrangements, visited Radha, whose house is located near the venue.

