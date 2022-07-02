STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Role of mid-level health providers is vital: MT Krishna Babu

Krishna Babu opined that through online education in the last two years, there were several problems and most important being lack of practical knowledge, which is a must for the profession like MLHPs

MT Krishna Babu. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) MT Krishna Babu has said the role of Mid-Level Health Providers (MLHPs) is vital in ensuring proper health and medical services to the public, particularly in rural areas. Addressing a one-day State-level training programme for MLHPs at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Friday, Krishna Babu said a 15-day orientation programme will be conducted for all the MLHPs so as to create awareness among them about various services being provided by the department

He said MLHPs during their academic course -- BSc nursing will only be able to get bookish knowledge and now they will be able to know whom to apply, what they have learnt in real world. He advised them to interact with people to know what services need to be provided and to whom.

“Taking it into consideration, the department has come up with a 15-day orientation programme for the MLHPs,” he explained and added that the course will be held twice a year.

The Health Secretary said virus is part of nature, but has an adverse impact on humans, which was witnessed during Covid-19 pandemic. In the fast changing health scenarios, to ensure public health, the government has introduced the village clinic concept. He described it as a historic decision, which will revolutionise rural health scenario.

Krishna Babu said in view of the village clinic concept, the role of MLHPs has become even more crucial. Henceforth, every mandal will have two PHCs and recently 176 new PHCs have been sanctioned and they will start functioning by next year. “Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is particular about increasing awareness about public health. The Centre has set up Health and Wellness Centres to ensure health security for people,” he said.

At the village level, a team of ANM, MLHP and ASHA worker will cater to the health needs of 500 families. Besides, the family doctor concept is being encouraged by the government, which is similarly to the system being followed in European countries, he said.  Health Commissioner J Nivas said MLHPs should focus on addressing the anaemic conditions in pregnant women, nursing mothers and infants. National Health Mission State programme manager K Appa Rao and others were present.

