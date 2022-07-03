Hospital in Ongole honours doctors who helped during pandemic

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: On the occasion of National Doctors’ Day, doctors who offered their services during the Covid-19 pandemic were felicitated at UPAS Hospital in Ongole on Saturday. Hospital director Dr. Umapathi Chowdhary said the day is observed in India in honour of Dr BC Roy, an eminent physician. The day honours the contribution of doctors and healthcare professionals, along with the numerous sacrifices they made to save millions of lives, he added.

Hospital chief general manager Narasimha Murthi said that the hospital has completed NABH inspection, and announced that cardiology and ophthalmology services will be launched in the hospital.