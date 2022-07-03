Minister orders inquiry into VBV school row

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has directed District Collector A Mallikarjuna to inquire into the row over privatisation of Vasantha Bala Vidyodaya Aided School in Vizag and submit a compliance report. The minister ordered the probe after students organisations, parents, and AP Nirudyoga JAC State president Samayam Hemanth Kumar submitted a petition to the minister on the issue.

After VBV announced its decision to privatise the school and started issuing Transfer Certificates (TCs), students, parents, and local leaders staged a protest in front of the school on Thursday.

In the plea, they said that the land of the VBV school was given by Town Planning Trust (the earlier name of VUDA and VMRDA) to the Theosophical Society in Seethammadhara for providing free education to underprivileged students. The condition clearly mentioned that if the school cannot be run for free, the government will take the land back.