Pawan Kalyan has no right to speak about women: MLC Pothula Sunitha

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking serious exception to the critical remarks of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan against YSRC leaders and Home Minister Taneti Vanitha, YSRC MLC Pothula Sunitha said he has no moral right to speak about women. Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, she said Pawan Kalyan was known for ‘use and throw attitude’ against woman and ridiculed him for speaking about women’s security.

Sunitha, the YSRC women’s wing president, alleged that Pawan had no respect to the institution marriage, which was evident with his marriages, who ‘treats’ his real life as reel life. She asserted that the comments of the Home Minister were distorted and blown out of proportion to show her and the party in a bad light.

“She had only emphasised the need for creating awareness about bad touch. The same is being criticised by Pawan Kalyan,” she said. “The commitment of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to women’s safety is evident with the enactment of Disha Act and the initiatives taken by him for women’s empowerment,” the MLC said.