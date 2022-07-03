STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: Steel Executives to pitch for RINL-SAIL merger

At this juncture, strategic merger of RINL-SAIL-NMDC as a single entity, all under the control of Ministry of Steel can work as synergy.

Published: 03rd July 2022 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

Steel

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Merger of RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, with SAIL has been back in focus with the newly elected Steel Executives Association (SEA) taking forward the demand to save the Navratna company from privatisation. The merger will be double bonanza as it will prevent privatisation and also fulfil the long pending demand for captive iron ore mines since SAIL has its own mines, said Katam Chandra Rao, the newly-elected president of SEA.

Speaking to TNIE, Chandra Rao said SAIL’s fortunes will also brighten with the merger because of RINL’s workforce and future prospects to undertake further expansion making use of surplus land of VSP.

At this juncture, strategic merger of RINL-SAIL-NMDC as a single entity, all under the control of Ministry of Steel can work as synergy. “A single maha steel unit be formed by merging, steel plants of SAIL and its subsidiary units with RINL and NMDC,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RINL SAIL Merger Steel Executives Association Navratna company RINL-SAIL-NMDC
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Team India is one where people are united, not divided': Rahul Gandhi amid rows over Udaipur, Amravati killings
AAP workers raise slogans during a protest as Maharashtra government decides to move the Metro-3 car shed back to Aarey Forest, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Activists, parties hold protest against move to construct Metro car shed at Aarey
Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)
Manipur landslide: Death toll rises to 37 after the recovery of 3 more bodies
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Over 16,000 prospective parents waiting to adopt a child for past three years: Data

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp