Visakhapatnam: Steel Executives to pitch for RINL-SAIL merger

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Merger of RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, with SAIL has been back in focus with the newly elected Steel Executives Association (SEA) taking forward the demand to save the Navratna company from privatisation. The merger will be double bonanza as it will prevent privatisation and also fulfil the long pending demand for captive iron ore mines since SAIL has its own mines, said Katam Chandra Rao, the newly-elected president of SEA.

Speaking to TNIE, Chandra Rao said SAIL’s fortunes will also brighten with the merger because of RINL’s workforce and future prospects to undertake further expansion making use of surplus land of VSP.

At this juncture, strategic merger of RINL-SAIL-NMDC as a single entity, all under the control of Ministry of Steel can work as synergy. “A single maha steel unit be formed by merging, steel plants of SAIL and its subsidiary units with RINL and NMDC,” he said.