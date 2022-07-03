Woman with special needs raped in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 20-year-old mentally-challenged woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by three persons in Visakhapatnam city on Friday. The accused were reportedly her father’s colleagues, police said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman’s mother on Saturday, the incident happened near an automobile showroom in Old Gajuwaka, when her parents were at work.

Their neighbour, an employee at the showroom, reportedly took the woman, who went to his house, to Old Gajuwaka. He along with two others allegedly forced themselves on her.

When she returned home in the evening, the survivor’s mother noticed her daughter bleeding, and realised that she was sexually assaulted.Based on the mother’s complaint, Gajuwaka police registered a case and sent the woman to KGH for medical tests. The case was transferred to Disha police station for further probe. A search operation has been launched to nab the three accused.