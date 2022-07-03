STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Woman with special needs raped in Visakhapatnam

Their neighbour, an employee at the showroom, reportedly took the woman, who went to his house, to Old Gajuwaka. He along with two others allegedly forced themselves on her.  

Published: 03rd July 2022 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault, Child Abuse

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 20-year-old mentally-challenged woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by three persons in Visakhapatnam city on Friday. The accused were reportedly her father’s colleagues, police said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman’s mother on Saturday, the incident happened near an automobile showroom in Old Gajuwaka, when her parents were at work.

Their neighbour, an employee at the showroom, reportedly took the woman, who went to his house, to Old Gajuwaka. He along with two others allegedly forced themselves on her.  

When she returned home in the evening, the survivor’s mother noticed her daughter bleeding, and realised that she was sexually assaulted.Based on the mother’s complaint, Gajuwaka police registered a case and sent the woman to KGH for medical tests. The case was transferred to Disha police station for further probe. A search operation has been launched to nab the three accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mentally-Challenged Old Gajuwaka Woman Sexually Assaulted Rape
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Team India is one where people are united, not divided': Rahul Gandhi amid rows over Udaipur, Amravati killings
AAP workers raise slogans during a protest as Maharashtra government decides to move the Metro-3 car shed back to Aarey Forest, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Activists, parties hold protest against move to construct Metro car shed at Aarey
Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)
Manipur landslide: Death toll rises to 37 after the recovery of 3 more bodies
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Over 16,000 prospective parents waiting to adopt a child for past three years: Data

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp